Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Thieves steal guns and cars in Bedico, Tangiphoa Parish deputies say

Footage from several residential security cameras shows a group of men canvassing the area...
Footage from several residential security cameras shows a group of men canvassing the area looking for unlocked vehicles.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDICO, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies say that thieves stole guns and vehicles that were unlocked early yesterday morning in Bedico near CC Road.

Footage from several residential security cameras shows a group of men canvassing the area looking for unlocked vehicles.

Two cars were stolen and a handgun was stolen from a third vehicle. All vehicles were unlocked. Keys were inside of the two vehicles that were stolen.

Detectives have tracked the last known movements of the stolen vehicles and have a lead on one of the suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact TPSO Detectives Wylie Foster and Michael D’Amato at (985) 902-2011. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can do so through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc. @ (800) 55 –5245 and earn a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish School System
Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School dismissing early due to electrical issue, EBRPSS says
Louisiana lawmakers optimistic about additional hurricane funding
Louisiana lawmakers optimistic Hurricane Ida supplemental assistance coming soon
LSU President William Tate IV invited to the White House
LSU President William Tate IV invited to the White House
Emergency crews closed I-10 East shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
DOTD reopens I-10 East at Port Allen following crash; traffic remains backed up for miles