Save the most money on Amazon with these price tracking tools

(CBS Newspath)
By Liz Koh
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Information from Kyle James at RatherBeShopping.com

If you like saving money and like tracking the lowest possible price for specific Amazon products, check out these resources from RatherBeShopping.com.

1. CamelCamelCamel.com

Not only does the free website (and browser extension) let you register and start tracking the price of products on Amazon, but it also gives you the “Price History” of the product so you know when the product will be at its lowest historical price.

Plus they’ll send you a “Price Alert” via email when the price of the item you’re tracking drops.

You just set up your account and let CamelCamelCamel do all the dirty work.

2. Keepa.com

You can start tracking Amazon prices instantly as registration is completely optional.

Similar to Camel, Keepa allows you to track prices, get history data, and get email alerts when the price of an item is lowered.

Keepa also offers “Daily Deals” from dozens of popular categories like electronics, books, home decor, clothing, and sporting goods.

These daily deals are a great way to shop for bargains when buying gifts, especially when you don’t have a particular item in mind.

Many shoppers aren’t aware that Keepa also lets you import Amazon “Wish Lists” so you can start tracking those prices as well. It’s a great way to save on gifts for friends and family.

3. Digital Inspirations Amazon Price Tracker Google Sheets

A few years ago the folks at Digital Inspirations broke down exactly how to use Google Docs to track the price of individual items on Amazon.

They even included a free sheet that makes the whole dealio really easy to setup.

You just plug-in the Amazon product URL that you want to track and the sheet updates itself automatically.

Once initialized, you’ll even get a daily email with the current price of all the products you’re tracking.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

