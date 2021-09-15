LSU fraternity tailgating will return to the Parade Grounds after 3 seasons of restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fraternities will now be allowed to tailgate on the Parade Grounds after three seasons of restrictions according to a tweet from LSU Tiger TV.

BREAKING: LSU fraternity tailgating will return to the Parade Grounds this football season after 3 years of LSU restricting Greek Life from hosting tailgates on the grounds. — LSU Tiger TV (@lsutigertv) September 14, 2021

According to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard, the Parade Grounds would allow for the university to offer security and facilities for the Greek Life to tailgate.

The Parade Ground is a central location that gives us the best opportunity to offer adequate security and facilities to all the student organizations holding tailgates on game days. https://t.co/iObrwjfC9b — Ernie Ballard (@eballa1) September 14, 2021

“The Parade Ground is a central location that gives us the best opportunity to offer adequate security and facilities to all the student organizations holding tailgates on game days,” said Ballard.

During the 2018 football season tailgating for Greek Life and other organizations was banned due to lack of secuity.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.