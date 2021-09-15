Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU baseball announces 2022 schedule

LSU baseball announces 2022 schedule
LSU baseball announces 2022 schedule(Source: Josh Auzenne / WAFB)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball has announced its 2022 schedule on Wednesday, September 15.

The 56 game schedule is set to start on Friday, February 18, when the Tigers face off against Maine in a three-game series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will play nearly half of its regular-season schedule (24 games) against teams that participated in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

The season opener against Maine will mark the first game at LSU for Jay Johnson, who was named the Tigers’ head coach in June after leading Arizona to the 2021 Pac-12 title and a berth in the College World Series.

SEC conference play will begin with a home series against Texas A&M on March 18.

LSU will also host Auburn, Missouri, Georgia, and Ole Miss, and LSU will travel to play Florida, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Alabama, and Vanderbilt.

The Tigers will play two fall exhibition games at home in Alex Box Stadium versus New Orleans on Sunday, November 7, and versus UL-Lafayette on Sunday, November 14.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

(File)
List of roads impacted by high water in Livingston Parish
Footage from several residential security cameras shows a group of men canvassing the area...
Thieves steal guns and cars in Bedico, Tangiphoa Parish deputies say
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School dismissing early due to electrical issue, EBRPSS says
Louisiana lawmakers optimistic about additional hurricane funding
Louisiana lawmakers optimistic Hurricane Ida supplemental assistance coming soon