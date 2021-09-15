Localized flash flood threat continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A threat for localized flash flooding will continue through Friday. The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Watch through Friday afternoon for a large portion of the WAFB viewing area including metro Baton Rouge. West of the Atchafalaya River a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 AM Thursday morning. Average rainfall amounts of 4″ have fallen across the WAFB viewing area with localized bullseyes of 10″. Going forward Thursday and Friday, rain coverage will be more scattered in nature which will limit the scope of the flood threat. Rainfall estimates over the next two days could range between 0.5″-2″.

Estimated additional rainfall by the Weather Prediction Center up through 7 PM Friday (WAFB)

NWS Flash Flood Watches for local area (WAFB)

The threat for flash flooding will be on a localized level. We’ve seen the end of a threat for widespread flash flooding. The remaining concern will be localized pockets of slow-moving heavy rain causing flash flooding in small areas like portions of Baton Rouge experienced Monday night and again late Wednesday afternoon. In these instances, radar estimates of 4-7″ fell in a short amount of time causing flash flooding. This will remain the concern Thursday and Friday as the local area remains on the east side (wet side) of Nicholas’s circulation. Ground is already saturated in many places and additional rainfall will simple be runoff and move to low lying, poorly drained areas like streets, ditches, bayous, and streams. Thankfully, rain coverage in the coming days will not be persistent or widespread.

Doppler radar rain estimates for entire Nicholas event as of 5 PM Wednesday (WAFB)

Elsewhere in the tropics we continue to monitor Invest 95-L in the Eastern Atlantic and Invest 96-L north of the Bahamas. Invest 96-L poses no threat to the Gulf. It appears based on long range weather models that Invest 95-L also poses no threat to the Gulf as they suggest a turn north like Invest 96-L’s current position. Both invests are given a high probability of becoming our next named storm Odette and Peter.

Tropical Atlantic development chances (WAFB)

