Local restaurant rebuilds after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tina Odom has been working day and night since the day after Hurricane Ida.

“When we first saw it, everything was wet and the ceilings were falling down and you don’t actually take note of every little detail, we just knew that we had to get to work and that we had to get started ASAP,” said the Hill Top Inn owner.

The restaurant has been right on the river edge in Livingston Parish since the 1960s.

And Odom’s family has owned it since 2003.

“I would say it’s a landmark for a lot of people, for the original owners, I’m sure they cherish it too and since we’ve been here almost 20 years it’s become like a home to us also, where we’ve raised our family and watched other families raise their families,” she said.

Ida’s winds blew the roof off part of the restaurant, causing water to pour in.

“We had lots of LSU memories and pictures and things that people had signed and things that we had put on the wall, so if you sat at that table in that section you got to look at all of that,” Odom said, “It’s a place where people come where they feel like they’re at home, away from home.”

Odom said she will try to help her employees any way she can while they’re closed.

“We’re trying to let the ones that can work and want to work as much as possible that we can find work for them to do,” she said.

But says the community support has meant the world to her.

“In fact if I was to pick up the phone and call somebody and ask for help, I know they would.”

