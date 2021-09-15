List of roads impacted by high water in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security have released a list of roads in the parish impacted by high water from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, the following roads were impacted:

IMPASSABLE

NORTH CAFÉ LINE FROM DRAKE TO 1064

MCLIN RD

BIG GRAVEL

OLD CC ROAD

WAGNER/PEA RIDGE, WAGNER/HWY 43

GIBSON ST

LINDER RD

WATER ST- 23000 MCCARROLL RD

TRUCK/SUV ONLY

LOWE LN RISING WATER- TRUCK/SUV ONLY

CATHOLIC HALL RD- TRUCK/SUV ONLY

LOWER ROME RD BETWEEN DAVIDSON & CYPRESS-TRUCK/SUV ONLY

PALMER RD- TRUCK/SUV ONLY

FIRETOWER RD-TRUCK/SUV ONLY

BARRICADED

BLACK MUD/ CHELSEA ST.- BLACK MUD/CARLA DR

