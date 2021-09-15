Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

List of roads impacted by high water in Livingston Parish

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security have released a list of roads in the parish impacted by high water from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, the following roads were impacted:

IMPASSABLE

  • NORTH CAFÉ LINE FROM DRAKE TO 1064
  • MCLIN RD
  • BIG GRAVEL
  • OLD CC ROAD
  • WAGNER/PEA RIDGE, WAGNER/HWY 43
  • GIBSON ST
  • LINDER RD
  • WATER ST- 23000 MCCARROLL RD

TRUCK/SUV ONLY

  • LOWE LN RISING WATER- TRUCK/SUV ONLY
  • CATHOLIC HALL RD- TRUCK/SUV ONLY
  • LOWER ROME RD BETWEEN DAVIDSON & CYPRESS-TRUCK/SUV ONLY
  • PALMER RD- TRUCK/SUV ONLY
  • FIRETOWER RD-TRUCK/SUV ONLY

BARRICADED

  • BLACK MUD/ CHELSEA ST.- BLACK MUD/CARLA DR

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Sept. 15
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FOREACST: Wednesday, Sept. 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 15
Flash flood watch continues as Nicholas weakens
WAFB First Alert Weather: 9News at 6
WAFB First Alert Weather: 9News at 6