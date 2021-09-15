List of roads impacted by high water in Livingston Parish
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security have released a list of roads in the parish impacted by high water from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, the following roads were impacted:
IMPASSABLE
- NORTH CAFÉ LINE FROM DRAKE TO 1064
- MCLIN RD
- BIG GRAVEL
- OLD CC ROAD
- WAGNER/PEA RIDGE, WAGNER/HWY 43
- GIBSON ST
- LINDER RD
- WATER ST- 23000 MCCARROLL RD
TRUCK/SUV ONLY
- LOWE LN RISING WATER- TRUCK/SUV ONLY
- CATHOLIC HALL RD- TRUCK/SUV ONLY
- LOWER ROME RD BETWEEN DAVIDSON & CYPRESS-TRUCK/SUV ONLY
- PALMER RD- TRUCK/SUV ONLY
- FIRETOWER RD-TRUCK/SUV ONLY
BARRICADED
- BLACK MUD/ CHELSEA ST.- BLACK MUD/CARLA DR
