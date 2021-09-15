One lane blocked on I-10 East at Port Allen due to crash
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews have shut down one lane of I-10 East in Port Allen at the LA 1 exit due to a crash, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD.
Earlier, crews had shut down both lanes of I-10 East due to the crash.
Traffic is currently backed up for four miles on I-10 East.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story with more information is available.
