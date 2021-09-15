Ask the Expert
One lane blocked on I-10 East at Port Allen due to crash

Emergency crews closed I-10 East shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Emergency crews closed I-10 East shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.(DOTD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews have shut down one lane of I-10 East in Port Allen at the LA 1 exit due to a crash, according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD.

Earlier, crews had shut down both lanes of I-10 East due to the crash.

Traffic is currently backed up for four miles on I-10 East.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story with more information is available.

