Flash flood watch continues as Nicholas weakens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the majority of the WAFB viewing area through 7 a.m. Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 15 (WAFB)

Locally heavy rainfall will continue to be possible today as the remnant circulation of Nicholas spins to our west, but the overall threat for significant flooding rains should gradually trend lower over the next 24 hours.

The updated outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows anywhere from an additional 1 to 4 inches of rain on average across our area over the next 3 days.

Highest rain totals are generally expected to occur from coastal Mississippi into the western Florida Panhandle as the moisture associated with Nicholas continues to get pulled to the east. However, with 3 to 6 inches of rain having already occurred across a good portion of our area, any additional heavy rainfall could result in localized flooding.

The remnant circulation of Nicholas will continue to spin nearby over the next couple of days, but its influence will wane as it gradually weakens. But even as its influence weakens, plenty of moisture will remain place, resulting in elevated rain chances continuing into the weekend. If there’s any good news it’s that rains should be more focused during the afternoon hours and not the continuous rains that we’ve seen over the last couple of days.

Elsewhere in the tropics, we’re monitoring three additional features over the Atlantic, but none are of immediate concern to us. Low pressure areas east of the Bahamas and near the Cabo Verde Islands are both given high chances of development over the next 5 days.

