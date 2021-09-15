Firefighters investigating odor at Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters are investigating after reports of an odor coming from an air conditioning unit at an elementary school.
According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, children inside of a classroom at Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School were moved to a different room just before noon on Sept. 15 due to the smell.
