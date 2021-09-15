BRFD investigating vacant house fire as arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a vacant house fire has been ruled as arson.

According to a spokesman with the department, the fire happened in the 700 block of N. 20th Street on Sept. 14.

Fire crews responded to the call just before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is arson, officials have confirmed.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a small fire on the outside wall toward the back of the vacant home.

They extinguished that fire before it could spread to the inside of the home.

A small fire was located in another area of the home and was contained before it could spread.

According to BRFD, the fire was under control by 10:15 p.m. and caused a total of $15,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

