Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRFD investigating vacant house fire as arson

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a vacant house fire has been ruled as arson.

According to a spokesman with the department, the fire happened in the 700 block of N. 20th Street on Sept. 14.

Fire crews responded to the call just before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is arson, officials have confirmed.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a small fire on the outside wall toward the back of the vacant home.

They extinguished that fire before it could spread to the inside of the home.

A small fire was located in another area of the home and was contained before it could spread.

According to BRFD, the fire was under control by 10:15 p.m. and caused a total of $15,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

FEMA's EBR Mobile Registration Intake Center delayed
FEMA's EBR Mobile Registration Intake Center delayed
Crews respond to fallen tree on Greenwell Springs Rd.
Crews respond to fallen tree on Greenwell Springs Rd.
TRACKING NICHOLAS: Mayor Broome discusses damage assessments, safety precautions in place after...
TRACKING NICHOLAS: Mayor Broome discusses damage assessments, safety precautions in place after overnight rain
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 15
Flash flood watch continues as Nicholas weakens