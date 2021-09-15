Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School dismissing early due to electrical issue, EBRPSS says

UPDATE (1:39 p.m.): Students at Cedarcrest Southmoor will be dismissed immediately in order to assess an electrical issue, officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System say.

Bus riders will be dismissed to their busses, and walkers will be dismissed immediately. School officials say if your child is dropped off at school you should make arrangements to pick them up.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters say they have given the “all clear” at a Baton Rouge elementary school after investigating reports of a natural gas odor coming from an air conditioning unit.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) say crews responded to Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary School in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, Sept. 15.

School administrators had already moved the Students in the classroom where the odor was deteced to the school’s gym when firefighters arrived.

BRFD’s hazardous materials unit used air monitoring equipment and did not detected any natural gas, officials say.

“It was determined that the natural gas odor was coming from a malfunctioning HVAC system. The natural gas supply to that unit was shut off by maintenance employee on the scene,” firefighters said Wednesday afternoon.

The hazardous materials unit determined it was safe for all the students to return to the classroom and notified school officials.

