146 COVID-19 vaccine shots given out at PMAC before LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials are announcing before the first home game in Tiger Stadium against McNeese, 146 COVID-19 shots were given out.

In order for all fans 12-years and over to enter Tiger Stadium they had to:

1.) Show proof they were fully vaccinated by showing a vaccine card or using the LA Wallet App.

2.) Fans who have not received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test. The negative COVID-19 PCR test must be taken 72 hours prior to entry into the stadium.

3.) Or receive one shot of the vaccine to enter.

LSU Athletics confirms to me, 146 people got a COVID-19 shot at the PMAC, right before #LSU took on McNeese St. this past weekend at Tiger Stadium. You only needed proof that you’ve gotten atleast 1 shot of a vaccine, to enter the stadium gates. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/g6QtnTxPwY — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) September 15, 2021

Before the game healthcare workers were in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) distributing shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

