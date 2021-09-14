Ask the Expert
Volunteers from all over serving thousands of meals, helping damaged homes from Hurricane Ida

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - We have a long way to go when it comes to recovering from Hurricane Ida. Power poles are snapped, trees are down, debris covers the streets and some still don’t have power in surrounding parishes.

Many volunteers are on the ground helping where they can, serving meals and helping damaged homes. Texas Baptist Men is at Ascension Baptist Church to provide disaster relief to the area.

They have set up Command Post at Ascension Baptist Church, 13432 Airline Highway Gonzales, Louisiana.

They also have chainsaw, mud-out and debris cleanup teams going out into the community. They have blue tarps on a limited basis.

