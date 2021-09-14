Urgent call from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank asking for volunteers to help those affected by Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the rain continues to pour down outside, inside the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, compassion is pouring from the hearts of volunteers.

Helene Tucker is one of the team leaders at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. She typically comes in once a week, but after Hurricane Ida hit she makes it a point to show up twice a week, along with her husband.

“I have seen some of the people who we help, it is hard to imagine how desperate these people are, many of these people have no place to go get food right now,” says Tucker. Tucker is referring to the areas that are still recovering like Assumption and St. Helena parish just to name a few.

It’s why volunteers like her are working extra hard to restock the shelves. They’re committed to making sure families without food have something to eat.

“When you give them a box with some cereal, some raisins, some pasta or pasta sauce; it really is a God-given blessing to them,” adds Tucker.

Since Hurricane Ida, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has given out roughly 2.1 million pounds of food to those affected. However, there are still more families out there that need help and it’s why the food bank is asking for more volunteers.

“We are going to people who are already struggling. The federal government asks you to prepare for 72 hours in advance of a storm, the people we’re helping as the who are not able to do that, not able to be prepared in advance for the storm. So, it’s even more important for us to get to them to help,” says Mike Manning who is the president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up here: https://brfoodbank.org/get-involved/

