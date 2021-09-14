Schedule, locations of LWC’s Mobile Workforce Center to help Ida survivors apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

The following information is from the Louisiana Workforce Commission:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Mobile Workforce Center (MWC) is travelling to parishes recovering from Hurricane Ida to help survivors apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

The MWC is a state-of-the-art vehicle equipped with computers, high-speed internet, and other workforce resources to help individuals and businesses get the help they need. LWC staff will be on the bus helping people fill out their application for benefits and answering any questions they might have.

“We know there are still thousands of Louisianians without power right now, who otherwise may not be able to apply for this aid,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. “Our team is working tirelessly to ensure people who are displaced right now are able to keep their head above water.”

The schedule for the MWC is below. LWC is working with parish officials to confirm additional dates and locations that do not interfere with emergency response efforts.

St. John Parish : Sept. 14th – Sept. 15th, 9 AM to 6 PM, River Parishes Community College Reserve Campus, 181 Regala Park Rd, Reserve, LA 70084

Terrebonne Parish : Sept. 16th – 17th, 9 AM to 6 PM, Sept.18th, 9 AM to 2 PM, St. Luke Baptist Church, 3755 Bayou Black Rd., Houma, LA

Livingston Parish : Sept. 20th, 9 AM to 6 PM, Albany/Springfield Library, 26941 LA 43, Albany, LA 70711

Tangipahoa Parish : Sept. 21st, 9 AM to 6 PM, Geaux Jobs Office, 403 Market St., Hammond, LA 70401 •

St. Helena Parish : Sept. 22nd, 9 AM to 6 PM, Northshore Technical & Community College, Florida Parishes, 7067 Hwy. 10, Greensburg, LA 70441

St. Charles Parish: Sept. 23rd – 24th, 9 AM to 4 PM, Killona Community Services Center, 201 Hwy 3141, Killona, LA 70057

President Biden granted, and the Department of Labor expedited, a major disaster declaration request for 25 Louisiana parishes. This makes disaster unemployment assistance available to businesses and residents whose employment or self-employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of Hurricane Ida.

DUA is typically available to anyone, employed or self-employed, who are unable to work or unable to get to work as a result of the disaster. People who qualify for regular unemployment benefits cannot get disaster unemployment.

Anyone in need can also file a DUA claim on LWC’s website or by calling the Benefits Analysis Team at 1-866- 783-5567 from Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

For answers to frequently asked questions about DUA, please click here .

