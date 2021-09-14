Sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAFB) - With the potential of heavy rainfall and potential flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas some parishes in the Baton Rouge viewing area have sand and sandbags available for those who are need of them.
Below is a list of the locations in each parish that has sand and sandbags available. This story will be updated once more parishes announce locations.
ASCENSION PARISH:
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:
Sand and bags are now available at the following locations: BRING YOUR OWN SHOVEL
- William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen
- Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen
- Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St. Brusly,
- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen,
- Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis
- South Winterville Water Tower
- Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Ln, Port Allen
- Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy 1, Addis
