Sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

(WAFB) - With the potential of heavy rainfall and potential flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas some parishes in the Baton Rouge viewing area have sand and sandbags available for those who are need of them.

Below is a list of the locations in each parish that has sand and sandbags available. This story will be updated once more parishes announce locations.

ASCENSION PARISH:

Sandbag locations in Ascension Parish ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas (Ascension Parish Government)

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Sand and bags are now available at the following locations: BRING YOUR OWN SHOVEL

William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen

Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen

Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St. Brusly,

Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen,

Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis

South Winterville Water Tower

Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Ln, Port Allen

Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy 1, Addis

