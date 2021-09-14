Ask the Expert
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas placed on reserve/Covid list

Michael Thomas is now on the reserve/Covid list.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on the reserve/Covid list.

Thomas hasn’t played yet this season and was already on the PUP list with an injury which will keep him out at least the first six weeks of the season.

The Saints are reportedly dealing with some Covid issues within the coaching staff as well where five assistant coaches tested positive.

