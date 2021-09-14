Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

REPORT: Handful of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; will be without key players

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, second from left, watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Tx. (WAFB) - After the New Orleans Saints impressive 38-3 win over the reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, a handful of offensive coaches have tested positive for COVID according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, a Saints’ source said, “We’ll be just fine.” The Saints play their first divisional game of the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 19.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero stated that all five of the Saints assistant coaches are vaccinated per source.

Quarterback Jameis Winston is coming off a five touchdown performance against the Packers in his first start with the Saints. Winston finished the contest 14-of-20 passing, 148 yards.

The win over the Packers on Sunday could be costly as some key players will miss time due to injury, Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore (thumb), defensive end Marcus Davenport (pectoral), and center Erik McCoy.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lattimore is have surgery to repair a chipped bone in his thumb and his injury status will be week-to-week. As for Davenport, he suffered an strained pectoral and he’ll miss some time, but could return sooner than later.

Mike Garafolo with NFL Network, is reporting that McCoy will miss time with a strained calf.

The Panthers are coming off a 19-14 win over the New York Jets that also had a new starter under center in former Jet Sam Darnold. Darnold, completed 24-of-35 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.
Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills (12) makes a touchdown catch during the first half...
Wide receiver Kenny Stills back with the Saints
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a catch against the...
Former LSU Tiger Ja’Marr Chase shines in NFL debut
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) works against cornerback Marshon...
Lattimore agrees to contract extension; injures thumb against Packers