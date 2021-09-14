REPORT: Handful of Saints coaches test positive for COVID; will be without key players

FORT WORTH, Tx. (WAFB) - After the New Orleans Saints impressive 38-3 win over the reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, a handful of offensive coaches have tested positive for COVID according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Saints have had a “handful of offensive coaches” test positive for COVID, calling into question their status for Sunday’s game vs. Carolina, per source. But as one Saints’ source said, “We’ll be just fine.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2021

According to Schefter, a Saints’ source said, “We’ll be just fine.” The Saints play their first divisional game of the season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 19.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero stated that all five of the Saints assistant coaches are vaccinated per source.

All five #Saints assistant coaches who tested positive for COVID-19 are vaccinated, per source.



The team is in enhanced mitigation protocols, which means daily testing, mandatory masks, etc., for all players and staff, regardless of vaccination status. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2021

Quarterback Jameis Winston is coming off a five touchdown performance against the Packers in his first start with the Saints. Winston finished the contest 14-of-20 passing, 148 yards.

The win over the Packers on Sunday could be costly as some key players will miss time due to injury, Pro Bowl corner Marshon Lattimore (thumb), defensive end Marcus Davenport (pectoral), and center Erik McCoy.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Lattimore is have surgery to repair a chipped bone in his thumb and his injury status will be week-to-week. As for Davenport, he suffered an strained pectoral and he’ll miss some time, but could return sooner than later.

#Saints Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore is having surgery today to repair a chipped bone in his thumb, source says, and the injury he suffered on Sunday makes him week-to-week. Lattimore agreed to his five-year, nearly $100M deal before the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2021

#Saints pass-rusher Marcus Davenport suffered a pec strain, source said. He’ll miss some time, but should be back sooner rather than later. Considering how he has come on, this is very good news for the New Orleans D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

Mike Garafolo with NFL Network, is reporting that McCoy will miss time with a strained calf.

After a huge win Sunday, the #Saints are now looking rather banged up. C Erik McCoy is expected to miss some time with a calf strain, sources say. This in addition to injuries to DE Marcus Davenport and CB Marshon Lattimore. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 14, 2021

The Panthers are coming off a 19-14 win over the New York Jets that also had a new starter under center in former Jet Sam Darnold. Darnold, completed 24-of-35 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown.

