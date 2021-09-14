Parishes offer tarp programs for residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Blue Roof Program is offering tarps for residents in 25 parishes, but several parishes offering help of their own.

“I come here to get a tarp because I have a hole in my roof. And I have pots everywhere catching the water,” said Lea Holden.

Holden lives in Ascension Parish and had a tree fell through her roof during Hurricane Ida.

“It’s horrible I mean it is hot. The heat coming from that hole and stuff like that, so it made it hotter because I just got my lights back Sunday evening,” said Holden.

The parish is now offering tarps for those in need.

“We’re going on a couple of days now where we’ve been handing out tarps to our ascension parish residents to try to cover up the devastation from Hurricane Ida with Tropical Storm Nicholas moving into the area,” said Ascension Fire Chief James LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says they are handing tarps out to folks on both the East and West bank of the parish. And assures us there are plenty to go around.

“We actually have a good supply of tarps; we haven’t turned any Ascension Parish residents away. And throughout the last 2-3 days residents have been coming in and getting them. A lot of residents came before the rain and we even got more residents now that the rain is here,” said LeBlanc.

Driving around the area you can see what the chief is talking about. But there are still a lot who need some protection.

“Now I got to put it on my roof. My grandson and my son are going to put it up there for me,” said Holden.

“People’s roofs are going to be very slippery especially if you have metal roofs or something like that. We just need to be as careful as possible,” LeBlanc added.

For those of you who are not physically able to put the tarps on yourselves, the parish has you covered too.

“If we know that we have some elderly residents in Ascension Parish that are suffering from roof damage, and they can’t get on top of their roofs we do have a group in Ascension Parish called Volunteer Ascension that can help get volunteers to help put these tarps on the roof,” LeBlanc explained.

If you’re one of those who needs help putting up your tarp, here is the sign-up link to Volunteer Ascensions Facebook page.

There is also help available outside of ascension. We found out St. Mary and Livingston Parish are also giving out tarps. In Livingston, according to parish President Layton Ricks, just stop by your nearest fire station.

