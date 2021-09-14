Nicholas makes landfall, but flood threat increases next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nicholas briefly strengthened into a minimal hurricane late Monday before making landfall along the coast of Texas about 50 miles southwest of Galveston around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The 4 a.m. advisory indicates that Nicholas is once again a tropical storm with maximum winds of 70 mph as it slowly lifts inland. But regardless of the intensity, rainfall continues to be the primary concern along the Gulf Coast in the days ahead.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 14. (WAFB)

Flash Flood Watch

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for the entire WAFB viewing area through 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. Additionally, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a level 3/4 (moderate) risk of flooding across much of our area, including metro Baton Rouge, for today. The risk level is a 4/4 (high risk) from near Lake Charles to Beaumont, Texas.

Flash flood watches & warnings as of Tuesday, Sept. 14. (WAFB)

Rains will be steady throughout the day today and could very well be heavy at times. The intensity may pick up this afternoon into tonight as the center of Nicholas slowly tracks closer to our area. And it looks like another near washout on Wednesday as whatever is left of Nicholas slows to a crawl to our west. A level 3/4 (moderate) risk of flooding is posted area-wide for Wednesday.

Flood risk Tuesday, Sept. 14 through Wednesday, Sept. 15. (WAFB)

Flood risk from Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Thursday, Sept. 16. (WAFB)

Rain Amounts

The latest outlook from WPC shows widespread rain totals of 4 to 7 inches across our area through Friday morning, with locally higher amounts all but a certainty. In fact, our local NWS office is forecast totals ranging from 5-10 inches near and south of the I-10/I-12 corridor, with somewhat lower totals north of the interstates. Take the flood threat seriously and please remember that if you encounter flooded roadways to turn around, don’t drown.

WPC precipitation forecast through Friday, Sept. 17. (WAFB)

Severe Weather

The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for much of our area, including metro Baton Rouge, from today through Wednesday morning. The primary threat will be isolated tornadoes that can sometimes accompany a landfalling tropical system. The severe weather threat may slowly shift east during the day on Wednesday.

Severe weather outlook from Tuesday, Sept. 14 till Wednesday, Sept. 15. (WAFB)

Looking Ahead

The circulation associated with Nicholas should gradually weaken and eventually dissipate over the next several days, but a somewhat active pattern is expected to continue. Rain chances are posted at 60% or better through the weekend, so we’ll have to continue to keep an eye on rain totals and potentially local rivers in the days ahead. Our 10-day forecast doesn’t offer much hope for a significant dry out anytime soon.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Sept. 14. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.