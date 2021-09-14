McNeese shifts focus to Southern following 0-2 start

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite their 34-7 loss to LSU on Saturday, McNeese didn’t leave discouraged as they kept it closer than what was expected. The Tigers were held to fewer points than they allowed to West Florida.

“It really just proves that we can do it against anybody no matter who the opponent is,” said Corner Corrione Harris. “It really starts with ourselves and preparing mentally and also still being able to show up physically no matter who the opponent is.”

The Pokes’ focus will remain in Baton Rouge as Southern is the next team up. it’s another tough challenge on the road, but with playing shifting back from the Power 5 to the FCS.

“We get a chance to go back to Baton Rouge to our state capital this week to play a very quality football team in Southern University,” said Head Coach Frank Wilson. “A proud traditional football program that has had a lot of success that has won a lot of SWAC college championships and won a lot of black college championships and certainly a formidable foe.”

Despite the 0-2 record, the Cowboys feel like they are getting back on the right track and building momentum.

“Yeah you know obviously it’s good for our team you know and for our confidence and it gives us a little bit normalcy going to play at our level of competition and gives us a lot of confidence going into the rest of the season and this week too it’s a big we’ve got to get a win and have a great week of practice,” said Quarterback Cody Orgeron

As they face Southern, it will also mark the second week in a row that Frank Wilson will go head-to-head with a coach he served on a coaching staff with previously. Jaguars Head Coach and former McNeese Cowboy Jason Rollins was on Wilson’s staff at UTSA.

“I got a chance to know him when we were young together and then watched his growth in his many years at Tulane,” said Wilson. “When I became the head coach at UTSA I saw that he had the character and the characteristics that you look for in leadership and a guy who was intellectually wired the right way and so we hired him there as a position coach and he eventually became our defensive coordinator. I think he’s a bright mind I think he’s an outstanding human being and an outstanding football coach and he certainly has Southern heading in the right direction.”

McNeese will look to finally get in the win column this Saturday when they face southern at A W Mumford Stadium.

