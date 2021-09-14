Government, office closures due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of government and office closures due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

STATE OFFICES

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in 38 parishes will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 15, due to severe weather and recovery efforts associated with Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas. The affected parishes are Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

