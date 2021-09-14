Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Government, office closures due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

(Storyblocks)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following is a list of government and office closures due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

STATE OFFICES

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in 38 parishes will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 15, due to severe weather and recovery efforts associated with Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas. The affected parishes are Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Sept. 14
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Sept. 14
FILE photo of the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Mobile Workforce Center (MWC). The MWC is a...
Schedule, locations of LWC’s Mobile Workforce Center to help Ida survivors apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
Gov. Edwards holds news conference on potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Sept. 14
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Sept. 14