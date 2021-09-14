Central bridge failed inspection due to a load rating issue
Published: Sep. 14, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gurney Road Bridge in Central has failed inspection due to a load rating issue.
It is scheduled for repairs within 60 days.
Mayor David Barrow says a bridge on Old Wax Rd that DOTD maintains also failed inspection due to a cap failure. Repairs on that bridge will be announced at a later date.
The French Town Road Bridge has been out while the City/Parish make repairs.
A total of three bridges are out in Central.
