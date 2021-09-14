Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Central bridge failed inspection due to a load rating issue

Bridge Out
Bridge Out(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Gurney Road Bridge in Central has failed inspection due to a load rating issue. 

It is scheduled for repairs within 60 days. 

Mayor David Barrow says a bridge on Old Wax Rd that DOTD maintains also failed inspection due to a cap failure. Repairs on that bridge will be announced at a later date.

The French Town Road Bridge has been out while the City/Parish make repairs.

A total of three bridges are out in Central.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings due to tropical weather

Latest News

Gov. Edwards updates on Louisiana's response Tropical Storm Nicholas
FILE photo of Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge, La.
Narcotics combined with other divisions within BRPD to combat crime, drugs
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Sept. 14
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Tuesday, Sept. 14