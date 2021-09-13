Ask the Expert
Parish leaders urge residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas(wafb)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the state hit by Ida still have a long way to go before they are fully recovered.

But even in areas where life has returned to normal, some trees are hanging onto their last leg and are positioned near homes and powerlines.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill urges those who are skeptical about trees on their property not to wait and see what happens.

“We just want people to be ready. If homeowners have trees that they’re concerned about, get with their tree service, have those trees or those limbs taken down so they’re not a problem for them. That’s the best thing they can do right now,” said Hill.

Hurricane Ida brought with her some of the strongest winds recorded. But experts say this storm could bring more water this time. Which is why Hill says it’s important to keep your ditches cleared from debris.

“I’ve noticed as I’ve driven through the parish that there’s a lot of debris getting stacked into ditches, please don’t do that. You can put it on the side of the ditch or the side of your property in the right-of-way but don’t put it in the ditch because we still want things to drain,” Hill explained.

Over in Ascension Parish, flooding has become a reoccurring problem. Residents can pick up sandbags and tarps at their normal locations if they want to get a head start on preparing for this storm.

East Baton Rouge Parish is doing the same at their locations.

