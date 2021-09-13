Nicholas stronger, could deliver flooding rains to Texas & Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nicholas will be the focus of our forecast over the next several days. As of the 4 a.m. Monday advisory, the center of Nicholas is about 45 miles offshore of south Texas and moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph. The storm gained some strength overnight, with maximum winds now listed at 60 mph.

Tropical Storm Nicholas. (WAFB)

Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches remain in effect for a large portion of the Texas coastline. The official forecast brings Nicholas inland along the Texas coast by Tuesday at near hurricane intensity.

Even though Nicholas is expected to make landfall in Texas, heavy rains will spread well east and northeast of its center. The latest outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) shows a significant increase in forecast rain totals for our area. Metro Baton Rouge is now forecast to receive anywhere from 7 to 10 inches of rain through the week, with a bullseye of 10″+ shown across portions of Acadiana.

Flood risk Wednesday, Sept. 15 through Thursday, Sept. 16. (WAFB)

WPC shows the flood threat peaking locally on Wednesday as the center of what’s left of Nicholas passes to our north. A 3/4 (moderate) risk of flooding is posted area-wide on Wednesday. It must be emphasized that these big rain numbers come with relatively low forecast confidence. Nonetheless, we need to be prepared for heavy, and at times, potentially flooding rains over the next few days.

WPC precipitation forecast through Monday, Sept. 20. (WAFB)

Even as Nicholas dissipates to our north during the mid to latter part of the week, above-normal rain chances are expected to continue. Rain chances are currently posted at 60% from Thursday through Saturday and around 50% on Sunday.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Sept. 13. (WAFB)

