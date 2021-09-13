Lunch with Coach O: Central Michigan at LSU preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will hold his weekly meeting via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the upcoming matchup against Central Michigan and recap the Tigers victory against McNeese State.

The Tigers (1-1) are coming off their first victory of the season that saw the LSU defense produce 8 sacks, 16 tackles-for-loss against the Cowboys and held them to 142 yards of total offense.

LSU struggled offensively with only 306 yards of total offense, 180 which came through the air. Quarterback Max Johnson was 18-for-27 with 161 yards passing and three touchdowns.

The Tigers are facing a Central Michigan (1-1) that is coming off a 45-0 win over Robert Morris. The Chippewas have already faced one SEC team in the season opener against Missouri in which the Tigers defeated Central Michigan 34-24.

Kickoff against the Chippewas is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

