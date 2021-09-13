Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Lunch with Coach O: Central Michigan at LSU preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will hold his weekly meeting via Zoom at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the upcoming matchup against Central Michigan and recap the Tigers victory against McNeese State.

The Tigers (1-1) are coming off their first victory of the season that saw the LSU defense produce 8 sacks, 16 tackles-for-loss against the Cowboys and held them to 142 yards of total offense.

LSU struggled offensively with only 306 yards of total offense, 180 which came through the air. Quarterback Max Johnson was 18-for-27 with 161 yards passing and three touchdowns.

The Tigers are facing a Central Michigan (1-1) that is coming off a 45-0 win over Robert Morris. The Chippewas have already faced one SEC team in the season opener against Missouri in which the Tigers defeated Central Michigan 34-24.

Kickoff against the Chippewas is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a catch against the...
Former LSU Tiger Ja’Marr Chase shines in NFL debut
Lindsey Scott Jr. (left) and Levi Lewis (right) two former Warrick Dunn Award winners faced off...
Former Warrick Dunn Award winners duel it out in back-and-forth game
LSU won 34-7.
Tigers struggle offensively in 34-7 win over McNeese State
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) during...
Bengals kick off season with dramatic win over Vikings