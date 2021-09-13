WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference as state prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. on Louisiana’s preparations for Tropical Storm Nicholas as much of the southeastern part of the state is still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predict heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicholas and its remnants will impact portions of Texas and Louisiana through the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch on Monday afternoon for most of south Louisiana until 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

“Significant rainfall amounts are possible, potentially resulting in areas of life-threatening flash and urban flooding, especially in highly urbanized metropolitan areas,” NHC forecasters say.

As of Monday afternoon, there were still more than 118,000 power outages statewide. Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29.

