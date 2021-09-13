Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference as state prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Statewide address scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. on Louisiana’s preparations for Tropical Storm Nicholas as much of the southeastern part of the state is still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) predict heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Nicholas and its remnants will impact portions of Texas and Louisiana through the middle of the week.

RELATED: Nicholas stronger, could deliver flooding rains to Texas & Louisiana

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch on Monday afternoon for most of south Louisiana until 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

“Significant rainfall amounts are possible, potentially resulting in areas of life-threatening flash and urban flooding, especially in highly urbanized metropolitan areas,” NHC forecasters say.

RELATED: Gator suspected of killing elderly man in Ida floodwaters captured

As of Monday afternoon, there were still more than 118,000 power outages statewide. Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicholas
WALB file photo
Ascension Parish announces tarps, sandbag locations for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 13
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 13
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, Sept. 13.
Nicholas stronger, could deliver flooding rains to Texas & Louisiana