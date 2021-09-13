Ask the Expert
Former Warrick Dunn Award winners duel it out in back-and-forth game

Lindsey Scott Jr. (left) and Levi Lewis (right) two former Warrick Dunn Award winners faced off...
Lindsey Scott Jr. (left) and Levi Lewis (right) two former Warrick Dunn Award winners faced off on Saturday, Sept. 11.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Two former Warrick Dunn Award winners faced off against each other at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La. on Saturday, Sept. 11. and the two quarterbacks did not disappoint.

While former Zachary quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr., now with Nicholls State, outshined former Scotlandville quarterback Levi Lewis the Cajuns came away with the victory, besting the Colonels 27-24.

The two quarterbacks combined for 663 yards passing, five passing touchdowns, and 151 yards rushing. The former Bronco completed 26-of-37 passes for 359 yards a new career high and three scores, and added 121 yards on the ground.

For Lewis, he did his best to keep pace with Scott, throwing for 304 yards and two scores and completing 19-of-33 passes, he also rushed for 30 yards.

It was the first time the two quarterbacks faced off against each other since the 2015 season when the Broncos defeated the Hornets 49-46.

