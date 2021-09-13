Coroner confirms deaths of 2 elderly residents from Hurricane Ida in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) say the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed two storm-related deaths from Hurricane Ida.

Officials say a 69-year-old man and a 85-year-old woman died from excessive heat during an extended power outage.

LDH says the two deaths confirmed in East Baton Rouge Parish bring the total number of Hurricane Ida-related deaths to 28 in Louisiana.

