Capital Region forecast highly dependent on Nicholas

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast for the WAFB viewing area will depend heavily on the evolution of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

SE Louisiana is forecast to remain on the east side (wet side) of Nicholas. This means the area can expect a decent chance and amount of rain. Latest model guidance suggests SE Louisiana and SW Mississippi could see 2″ to 5″ of rain over the next 5 to 7 days. This is because Nicholas is forecast to slow as it moves inland.

Upcoming Rain Chances for Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 19
Upcoming Rain Chances for Monday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 19(WAFB)

Nicholas is forecast to make landfall as a strong tropical storm in SE Texas late Tuesday morning. It is then forecast to weaken and slowly drift ENE, possibly reaching the TX/LA state line by late Wednesday. Several rounds of rain can be expected between Tuesday and Friday until Nicholas has weakened completely or exited the region.

Rainfall Forecast for Monday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 17
Rainfall Forecast for Monday, Sept. 13 through Friday, Sept. 17(WAFB)

While the Capital Region is currently not under a Flash Flood Watch, it is likely that by Monday, one will be issued for at least a portion of the area.

School Day Forecast for Monday, Sept. 13
School Day Forecast for Monday, Sept. 13(WAFB)

Widespread flash flooding is not a concern at this time but nuisance-type flooding of low-lying, poorly-drained areas will be possible beginning as early as Tuesday. Rain chances won’t come down by the weekend due to abundant tropical moisture but the threat for flash flooding should reduce.

10-Day Weather Forecast for Monday, Sept. 13 through Wednesday, Sept. 22
10-Day Weather Forecast for Monday, Sept. 13 through Wednesday, Sept. 22(WAFB)

Temperatures will be held in check thanks to the additional clouds and elevated rain chances. Afternoon highs will stay in the low to mid 80°s for the work/school week.

