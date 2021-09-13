BRFD responds to fire on Cadillac Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating a house fire on Cadillac Street.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find that three children and one adult had made it out of the home safely.

Once they were able to make entry into the house, they found fire in a rear storage room. The fire was contained to that area. The rest of the home sustained light smoke and water damage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.