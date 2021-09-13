Ask the Expert
BRFD responds to fire on Cadillac Street

A house on Cadillac Street caught fire on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
A house on Cadillac Street caught fire on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating a house fire on Cadillac Street.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find that three children and one adult had made it out of the home safely.

Once they were able to make entry into the house, they found fire in a rear storage room. The fire was contained to that area. The rest of the home sustained light smoke and water damage.

