Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Ascension Parish announces tarps, sandbag locations for residents ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

WALB file photo
WALB file photo
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the Ascension Parish Government:

GONZALES, La. - On top of coordinating recovery from Hurricane Ida, Ascension Parish Government has had to shift 180 degrees in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Even though the Parish remains under a state of emergency from Hurricane Ida, Parish President Clint Cointment has declared a new state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas, following the lead of Governor John Bel Edwards.

“All of our teams are on full storm alert,” said President Cointment. “Many of our residents still don’t have power, yet we’re facing the possibility of heavy rains and flash flooding.”

The parish is making sand and bags available in the usual locations throughout the parish (see attached graphic).

Sandbag locations in Ascension Parish ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas
Sandbag locations in Ascension Parish ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas(Ascension Parish Government)

Because the last storm was so recent, parish crews have not had time to fill more bags, focusing instead on cleanup and recovery. Parish pump stations, particularly at Marvin Braud, Henderson, and Sorrento, are staffed and on full alert.

“Debris contractors are working hard, but they simply cannot pick up the entire parish in the next 48 hours,” said President Cointment. “Please help us to help you: clear your ditches if you can, don’t let debris block drainage, be a good neighbor and help your neighbors with their ditches.”

Parish government is delivering tarps to area fire departments for distribution to anyone in need.

Tarps will be available after 2:00 pm today (Monday, Sept. 13) at the following locations:

• Fire District #1 on Airline Hwy (US 61) Gonzales

• Prairieville Fire Dept Main Station on LA Highway 73

• Donaldsonville Fire Department on Marchand Drive

• City of Gonzales will have sandbags and tarps available for pick-up today only, from noon until 5 pm, at the public works building at 2919 South Darla Ave. Must show ID / proof of City of Gonzales residency. •

City of Gonzales will make deliveries to the physically challenged tomorrow between 7:00 am and 5 pm. “We plan to be as ready as we can be for whatever Nicholas brings,” said President Cointment. “In the meantime, stay safe, and God Bless.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 13
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 13
FEMA will be granting Louisiana $3.6 million for hurricane preparedness here in Louisiana.
Answering your top FEMA aid questions
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, Sept. 13.
Nicholas stronger, could deliver flooding rains to Texas & Louisiana
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 13 - 6 a.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, Sept. 13 - 6 a.m.