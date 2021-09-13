Answering your top FEMA aid questions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Ida hit our part of the world causing havoc for southeast Louisiana just two weeks ago. While many of you have reached out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for help.

WAFB has also received many questions about generator reimbursement, who can apply for FEMA aid and what the appeal process looks like.

Here are the answers to some of your top questions:

Question 1: Can two people living in the same house apply for FEMA or just the head of household?

Answer: The head of the household.

“If we have a second application from someone who is looking for assistance for what happened to that same household that same property that raises a red flag. In fact the software may even catch that if it happens based on an identical address,” said Nate Custer, a Media Relations Specialist with FEMA.

Question 2: People who purchase generator or chainsaw after Ida made landfall. We’re hearing it depends on income level. Is that true? What aid involves income level?

FEMA said it does not depend on income level. They don’t look at income for anything besides critical need cases like food, water, gas, transportation and prescription drugs. To be eligible for the generator, you must be living in one of the 25 declared parishes and have purchased or rented the generator on or after August 26.

Question 3: Some people who got denied. What is the appeal process?

“Denial is not the end of the road,” said Custer. “Denial doesn’t mean you need to do an immediate appeal we’re still early on in the process. Denial can mean some missing information. People who have insurance have told us they have insurance but haven’t reported back what the insurance settlement is.”

Custer said if you called the number or talked in person to a FEMA representative and aren’t feeling like you’re getting what you’re entitled to, that can be appealed.

They say the easiest way to register and get through is to go it online at disasterassistance.gov.

