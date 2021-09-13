15 days later, more than a thousand still without power in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA, La. (WAFB) - At least 1125 homes and businesses are still without power in St. Helena Parish 15 days after Hurricane Ida tore through.

According to DEMCO and Entergy, the amount of damage paired with the rural nature of the parish has led to extended recovery times. In some instances the utility companies are having to replace miles of poles and lines before turning power back on to customers. Spokespersons from both companies said they hope to restore power to most customers by weeks end.

“It’s been really pretty rough on us,” said Joseph English, he has been without power for 15 days.

About 20% of the parish is still in the dark as line crews race to restore power before Nicholas makes its way into the region. Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Roderick Matthews said the big concern are trees falling.

“In some instances we have seen trees that have fallen a couple days after, so you may have trees that are weakened from the storm or with that ground getting wet, trees may topple over so you have that at any time,” Matthews said. “So we’re still concerned with everything going on as we get a little more moisture on the ground.”

Matthews said the parish is also worried about flooding in some of the low lying areas.

Entergy and DEMCO representatives said the storm should not hamper power restoration efforts, but saying lightening, high winds, or flooding would force crews to standdown.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.