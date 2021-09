NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Happy birthday to Lawrence Brooks, who is now 112 years old.

The New Orleans native is the world’s oldest living World War II veteran.

Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted a picture of him and Brooks on Sunday, Sept. 12, with a special message.

Happy 112th birthday to Mr. Lawrence Brooks, America’s oldest living World War II veteran and a proud Louisianan. Mr. Brooks, the entire state of Louisiana thanks you for your service and we all wish you a joyous birthday. #lagov pic.twitter.com/MYNdrhnpH8 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 12, 2021

