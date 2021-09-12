Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Winston’s red-hot performance gives Saints halftime lead over the Packers

Demario Davis and the Saints meet up with the Packers in Jacksonville. (Source: Edwin Goode)
Demario Davis and the Saints meet up with the Packers in Jacksonville. (Source: Edwin Goode)(Edwin Goode)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints came out firing in the first half in their “home game” against the Packers. Jameis Winston’s two TD passes, and a stout Black and Gold defense delivered the Saints a halftime advantage in Jacksonville, 17-3.

Winston connected with Alvin Kamara on a 3-yard TD pass in the second quarter. Upping the New Orleans edge to 10-0.

Right before half, Winston found Juwan Johnson on fourth down for a 1-yard touchdown. The pitch-and-catch expanded their lead over Green Bay, 17-0.

Winston was 9-of-12 passing, 65 yards, with the 2 TD’s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Sean Payton
Saints list Crawley, Smith out for Packers, placed on IR
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an...
REPORT: Cowboys OL La’el Collins suspended 5 games
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow throws a pass in a drill during an NFL football practice in...
Inside look at Joe Burrow’s road to recovery leading up to Week 1
Source: Saints sent third round pick and a conditional pick in 2023 for Roby. (AP Photo/Jeff...
Source: Saints trade third round pick in ‘22 & conditional pick in ‘23 for Bradley Roby