Winston’s red-hot performance gives Saints halftime lead over the Packers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints came out firing in the first half in their “home game” against the Packers. Jameis Winston’s two TD passes, and a stout Black and Gold defense delivered the Saints a halftime advantage in Jacksonville, 17-3.

Winston connected with Alvin Kamara on a 3-yard TD pass in the second quarter. Upping the New Orleans edge to 10-0.

Right before half, Winston found Juwan Johnson on fourth down for a 1-yard touchdown. The pitch-and-catch expanded their lead over Green Bay, 17-0.

Winston up top to Juwan Johnson for the 1-yard TD pass on 4th down. #Saints 17-0



pic.twitter.com/B7hxYIShRt — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 12, 2021

Winston was 9-of-12 passing, 65 yards, with the 2 TD’s.

