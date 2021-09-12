Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in the Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 12 (WAFB)

It is expected to move north and make a Texas landfall early Tuesday morning as a tropical storm.

It will slow down over land causing several days of possible periods of heavy rain. There are no flood watches yet, but that could change. Baton Rouge could see three to six inches of rain over the work week.

