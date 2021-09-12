Ask the Expert
Tigers struggle offensively in 34-7 win over McNeese State

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron.
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers struggled offensively in their first win of the season as they took down in-state rival McNeese State 34-7 in the home opener.

The Tigers (1-1) improved defensively against an FCS opponent holding the Cowboys (0-2) to 142 yards of total offense and totaled eight sacks against McNeese State, freshman Maason Smith earned his first three career sacks.

The same could not be said for the Tigers offense as they only had 306 yards of total offense and were only 4-for-16 on third downs, although the Tigers were without three starters among the offensive line.

RELATED: LSU Athletics to accept donations for Hurricane Ida victims on Sunday, Sept. 12

The ground game for the Tigers didn’t improve much, although they did rush for 126 yards as team on 36 carries. Freshman Corey Kiner got his first carries of the season and was one of the bright spots for the rushing attack leading the way with 56 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Max Johnson completed 18-of-27 passes for 161 yards.

Star receiver Kayshon Boutte was rather quite with only five catches for 31 yards, but did have two touchdowns. Freshman Jack Bech led the way for the receivers with 57 yards on four catches.

LSU’s first scoring drive saw the Tigers convert two fourth downs, including a fourth-and-two as Johnson connected with Trey Palmer from 19 yards out to make it 7-0. It would be his first touchdown reception of his career.

The next scoring drive for the Tigers was a quick three-play scoring drive that was set up by the LSU defense that recovered a fumble on McNeese’s 28-yard line. Johnson would take advantage of the good field position as he found Boutte from 3-yards out to make it 14-0, it would be Boutte’s fourth touchdown reception of the season.

LSU would add three more before halftime to make it 17-0 as Cade York drilled a 55-yard field goal. It would be York’s 11th career field goal of 50-yards are more, he would also become the record holder for the longest field goal in the history of Tiger Stadium.

Late in the third quarter LSU would add on to their lead as Johnson found Boutte again, this time from 6-yards out to make it 24-0. The Tigers would add three more with another York 56-yard field goal to make it 27-0. York would become the only player in LSU history with two field goals of 50-yards or more in one game.

Midway through the fourth quarter the Tigers got their first rushing touchdown of the season as freshman Corey Kiner found the end zone from 23-yards out to extend LSU’s lead to 34-0.

Quarterback Cody Orgeron, the son of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, finally got the Cowboys on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter as Cody found Carlos Williams for the 44-yard touchdown.

The Tigers will host Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 18, kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

