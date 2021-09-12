Rollins gets first career win as Jags ground game dominates in 41-24 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head football coach Jason Rollins got his first career win as the Jaguars took down Miles College in a back-and-forth game in the Pete Richardson Classic, defeating the Golden Bears 41-24.

The ground game was dominate in the win for the Jaguars, as they totaled 323 yards rushing and averaged 8.3 yards per carry. Sophomore running back Craig Nelson led the way for Southern rushing for 134 yards including a 68-yard touchdown run that put the Jags up 27-24 in the third quarter.

Senior Devon Benn also added two touchdowns on the ground and had 62 yards rushing. Benn got things started for the Jags in the first quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run to put them ahead 6-0, the extra point would be blocked.

However, Miles College answered with a 14-play scoring drive of their own as Claude Newell connected with Deondre Harvey from 5-yards out to take a 7-6 lead.

The lead would not last long for the Golden Bears as quarterback Bubba McDaniel scored from 9-yards out to give the Jags a 13-7 lead in the second quarter. Miles College would add three on a 36-yard field goal to make it 13-10.

The Golden Bears would retake the lead as Jalen Parker found Jed Adetoye from 8-yards out to make it 17-13 at the half.

Southern would retake the lead in the third quarter on an 8-play scoring drive as Benn capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown to make it 20-17. Donte Edwards would give the Golden Bears back the lead on a 22-yard score to make it 24-20.

Late in the third quarter Southern would take lead for good on Nelson’s 68-yarder to make it 27-24. In the fourth quarter McDaniel would add on to the Southern lead with a 39-yard pass to Marquis McClain to make it 34-24 and then McDaniel would make it 41-24 on a 5-yard run.

The Jags will host McNeese State on Saturday, Sept. 18, kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

