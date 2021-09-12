Prairieville Fire Department unveils 9/11 memorial

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It was a day Mark Stewart will never forget.

Stewart, who is the chief of the Prairieville Fire Department, was at ground zero in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks.

RELATED: US marks 20 years since 9/11 with commemoration ceremonies and observances

“I consider myself fortunate that I was in a position to go up there and help and do my part. It was a terrible thing to see, like most people I would have to say honestly have never seen or witnessed anything like that in their lives and I would hope that no one else would ever have to see that again it was just a horrible, tremendous amount of destruction,” Stewart said.

RELATED: FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

As a way to remember those who died, those who served, and those carry on, the Prairieville Fire Department dedicated a new memorial on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The piece of the Twin Towers serving as a physical reminder of the sacrifices first responders made that day.

“I think it’s just a really good reminder, people can even just walk up and touch it. A really strong reminder of not just what’s happened in our history, but the sacrifices that go along with the freedoms that we have. Sometimes we need a touch to remember, I guess,” Kirk Jones, chaplain of the Prairieville Fire Department, said.

Louisiana state Rep. Tony Bacala (R - Prairieville) said this will be a way to teach young people in Ascension Parish that the events of Sept. 11, 2001 were not long ago.

RELATED: Bush notes ‘sudden splendor’ of bravery on 9/11

“Having this memorial here in Ascension Parish lets us be a part of it more so than not having this piece of steel, which could be any piece of steel, but this is special, it’s a piece of steel from the buildings that were attacked by terrorists on 9/11, it’s a reminder that this is our country, and an attack on New York is an attack on Prairieville, we are one country and when faced with evil, we’re going to stand together,” Bacala said.

The memorial and dedication ceremony a reminder that even though 20 years have passed, we will never forget.

The memorial was constructed as part of an Eagle Scout project.

You can go see it at any time in front of the Prairieville Fire Department headquarters.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.