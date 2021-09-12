Ask the Expert
Louisiana offers state tax relief after Hurricane Ida

Income Tax Return
By Chris Rosato
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Due to Hurricane Ida hitting Louisiana, officials with the Department of Revenue are now working to give people some relief by granting filing extensions to taxpayers whose homes and businesses were damaged.

“We give that extra time for those business owners and those individuals so they can focus on recovery and worry about turning in tax records later,” said Kimberly Lewis with the Department of Revenue.

She added this kind of relief can be the sort of ‘make or break moment‘ for those who are struggling.

“For those people that had to evacuate from their homes, those people that had severe damage resulting from Ida, if you’ve been operating a generator, you’ve had expenses that you weren’t planning for,” noted Lewis.

And more time can reduce some of that unneeded stress.

“Do I pay my taxes or do I pay for that deductible for my roof? Knowing that you have until January to pay your taxes and there’s no interest and no penalty, you don’t have to worry about those taxes at all, you don’t even have to make that decision,” explained Lewis.

It’s an extension to file applicable tax returns but not an extension to pay any taxes due. Those payments are still subject to penalties and interest.

“Rather than having to send that third estimated payment in, you have an extension of time to file it,” said Lewis.

The department also stated people may be eligible for state sales tax refunds for personal property that was destroyed. Refunds, however, are limited to items not covered by insurance, or other types of reimbursements. 

Those living in Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes are eligible for the extension.

