Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Loranger man arrested, accused of threatening power line worker with gun in Tangipahoa Parish

Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the...
Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Kendrick James, 35, on Sunday (Sept. 12), accusing the Loranger man of threatening a utility worker with a gun.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORANGER, La. (WVUE) - A Loranger man was arrested after allegedly threatening a utility line worker with a gun, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Sunday (Sept. 12)

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Kendrick James at his home late Friday night, after identifying him as the man suspected of pointing a weapon at the worker as his crew worked to restore power Friday around 6 p.m. along Louisiana Highway 445.

According to TPSO Chief of Operations Jimmy Travis, the employee was flagging traffic to slow motorists as they approached the power workers’ repair zone, but James sped through, waving his hands in the air and yelling at the utility crew.

A short time later, Travis said, James returned to the area in his black Scion sedan, and this time “aggressively swerved and maneuvered his vehicle toward the lineman before coming to a complete stop.” Travis said James then rolled down his window, brandished a handgun and verbally threatened the utility worker before driving away.

After being identified and located at his residence, James was booked with aggravated assault on a utility worker with a firearm. The offense carries a mandatory state prison sentence of 1 to 3 years upon conviction in Louisiana.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of those who are working hard in the recovery process of our parish,” Travis said in a statement announcing the arrest. “Interfering with linemen trying to restore power to our parish will not be tolerated.

“This event is a reminder of the many hazards faced by essential workers.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

The 5th Annual Ebb & Flow Festival will take place throughout the month of September.
Ebb & Flow Festival happening in September
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 12
After the fall tease, back to tracking the Tropics
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
Tigers struggle offensively in 34-7 win over McNeese State
Fans tailgate outside of Tiger Stadium on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La. for the Tigers first...
Tailgating at LSU’s first home game a ‘getaway’ from Hurricane Ida cleanup