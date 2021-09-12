Ebb & Flow Festival happening in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 5th annual Ebb & Flow Festival Season is taking place throughout the month of September, in an effort to showcase the Capital Region’s unique arts and cultural landscape.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge produces this annual event in conjunction with the City of Baton Rouge/Parish of East Baton Rouge and multiple community partners with events, performances, exhibitions, and concerts by local artists, museums, and organizations.

Last season, the Arts Council transitioned to a virtual festival as the pandemic prevented in-person gatherings. A year later, the Arts Council has transitioned again to provide community engagement and entertainment through the Ebb & Flow Festival. As a result, local artists and organizations had the opportunity to apply for an “Ebb & Flow Grant” to assist in funding a creative project occurring in the month of September that has significant cultural ties to our region.

Director of Community Engagement, Deon Guillory, says, “The two-day Ebb & Flow Festival is now a month-long event weaving together a celebration of the arts and community in Baton Rouge while raising awareness of the great quality of life we all have here. We have so many brilliant creative minds in our city, and it is a joy to help them bring their ideas to life.”

Highlighted during the month-long season are the eight recipients of the 2021 Ebb & Flow Festival Grants including: Friends of the LSU Museum of Art, Baton Rouge Gallery, Louisiana State Museum Friends, Inc., Opéra Louisiane, Art Guild of Louisiana, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, and Line4Line. Funding for this grant is provided through the City of Baton Rouge, Parish of East Baton Rouge.

