After the fall tease, back to tracking the Tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The beautiful stretch of dry weather comes to an end today as rain chances are on the rise. Today we’ll have afternoon scattered showers and storms, possibly even a shower or two later in the morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 12 (WAFB)

Sunday won’t be a total washout, but much of the viewing area should get manageable amounts of the wet stuff.

Rain chances will continue to rise Monday and Tuesday, as a developing tropical wave moves north out of the southern Gulf. This wave should become the next tropical depression and/or storm, and it will track close to the Mexico and Texas coast. We’re not so much concerned about a Louisiana landfall, as it looks like landfall will be in Texas, but we are concerned about the possibility of heavy rain and localized flooding with this system.

Computer models are bullish with the rain amounts Monday through Wednesday, with a general three to five inches expected in the Baton Rouge area. Amounts get heavier the farther west you go, and lighter towards the east.

We’ll have at least decent chances for rain each day Monday through Friday, with forecast highs in the mid 80s much of the week.

There are no watches or warnings at this time, but that could change as we get closer to the event. This rain forecast is subject to change due to the uncertain track of this Gulf system.

Stay tuned for the latest updates.

