3 dead in separate crashes in Capital Region within 7-hour span, according to LSP

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported three people are dead as a result of three separate crashes that happened within a seven-hour span in the Troop A area.

Troopers said Amalec Arzuaga, 39, of Milwaukee, Wis.; Joshua Dore, 35, of Breaux Bridge; and Christopher Holmes, 33, of Albany were killed in the wrecks.

According to LSP, the first crash happened Saturday, Sept. 11, just before 9 p.m. on LA 22 east of LA 16 near Maurepas in Livingston Parish. Troopers said the investigation so far shows Arzuaga was walking in the eastbound lane of LA 22 when a 2014 Nissan Altima headed eastbound hit him. They added Arzuaga was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and had only minor injuries, according to LSP. Investigators said blood samples taken from Arzuaga and the driver were sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

According to LSP, the second crash happened Sunday, Sept. 12, a little after 2 a.m. on LA 16 north of LA 1028 (Old River Road) near Denham Springs. Troopers said the investigation up to this point shows Dore (identified above) was riding a bicycle heading south in the southbound lane of LA 16 when a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Terrell Turner, 59, of Walker, hit the bike from behind.

Terrell Turner
Terrell Turner(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Dore was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators. Troopers reported they are still investigating exactly why the crash occurred. They added Turner is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash and fled the scene before returning a little while later, so he was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, DWI (first offense), hit and run (felony), obstruction of justice, filing a false police report, and reckless operation. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. According to investigators, it is not yet known if Dore was impaired but a blood sample was taken from him and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

According to LSP, the third crash happened Sunday, Sept. 12 just after 4 a.m. on I-10 near Gonzales. Troopers said the preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Nissan Altima was on I-10 East and rear-ended a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. They added the Nissan then stopped on the interstate and was hit by a 2005 Ford Expedition driven by Holmes (identified above). Investigators noted the impact of the collision sent the SUV into the median and caused it to flip. They added Holmes was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. They reported the driver of the truck was also not properly buckled up but was not injured. They added blood samples were taken from Holmes and the driver of the truck for analysis. Troopers said the car left the scene of the crash and they are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call LSP Troop A at 225-754-8500.

