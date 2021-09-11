Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Part of I-12 in Livingston Parish to be closed Sunday for DEMCO to run electrical lines

WAFB FILE photo of an I-12 road sign
WAFB FILE photo of an I-12 road sign(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A portion of I-12 will be temporarily closed on Sunday, Sept. 12 for the energy cooperative DEMCO to run electrical transmissions lines across the interstate, according to Louisiana State Police.

Officials say the interstate will be closed in in both directions between Albany and Holden beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday.

RELATED STORIES:

Eastbound traffic will be diverted to LA 441 to US 190. Westbound traffic will be diverted to LA 43 to US 190.

Police say drivers should expect delays and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ida: August 30 - 4 a.m.
Ida now a tropical storm as it moves into Mississippi
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
School Bus
School closures, reopenings after Ida

Latest News

Authorities say a Metairie man died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on...
Hurricane Ida evacuee dies in I-10 crash while driving home to New Orleans area
One person died in a crash on I-10 East involving nine vehicles on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
I-10 East OPEN near Iberville-West Baton Rouge line
FILE PHOTO: Road Closed
I-10 at Gonzales now open after power line repairs
More than 50% of gas station out of gas in Baton Rouge
More than 50% of gas stations out of gas in Baton Rouge