LSU Athletics to accept donations for Hurricane Ida victims on Sunday, Sept. 12

File photo of donated cleaning supplies(KSLA)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics will be collecting donations for victims of Hurricane Ida from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Rouses on the corner of Burbank and Lee Drive in Baton Rouge.

Organizers ask those wishing to donate to bring the following items: cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items, first aid supplies, and paper products.

LSU Athletics is partnering with Rouses and Coca-Cola of Baton Rouge for the donation drive.

Coca-Cola of Baton Rouge is donating water and sports drinks; additional drinks will be not be collected during this drive.

Organizers say the donated items will be loaded into the LSU Football Equipment Truck and will then will distributed to areas in multiple communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

“The people of Louisiana are resilient and we know the importance of helping our neighbors in times of need,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We want to thank the Baton Rouge community for helping us collect items as we try to bring some relief to those who have been impacted by this devastating storm.”

