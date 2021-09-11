Beautiful Saturday, wetter Sunday; Watching the Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fall sneak preview will continue for one more day, with a cool start across the area in the low 60s. Expect mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: September 11, 2021 (WAFB)

Humidity remains low, but moisture will start to increase over the next 24 hours. In fact, rain returns to our local forecast Sunday afternoon, with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms.

Our attention turns to the Gulf over the next few days, as a developing tropical wave has a high chance of becoming either a tropical depression, or a storm in a few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: September 11, 2021 (WAFB)

This feature, whether it fully develops or not, should yield a surge of tropical moisture towards Texas and Louisiana.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: September 11, 2021 (WAFB)

This will raise our rain chances to around 70% for Monday and Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: September 11, 2021 (WAFB)

The rain amounts could differ significantly depending on the exact track of this tropical disturbance. Some computer models show upwards of five to seven inches, mainly west of Baton Rouge between Monday and Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: September 11, 2021 (WAFB)

Of course, this could change drastically so stay tuned to WAFB, both on air and online.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.