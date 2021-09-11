Auburn shuts out Alabama State 62-0

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers shut out the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday.

The Tigers offense finished the day with 538 total yards. Bo Nix ended the day with 108 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers were the first to get on the board. With 10:18 left in the opening quarter, kicker Anders Carlson’s 34-yard field goal is good.

The Hornets were able to hold the Tigers off from getting a touchdown. The Tigers settle for a field goal to extend their lead.

The Tigers had the lead 6-0 heading into the second quarter.

With 11: 31 left in the second quarter, Auburn extends their lead. Nix finds wide receiver Demetris Robertson in the corner of the endzone for the touchdown.

With 6:14, the Hornets would attempt to get on the board with a field goal, but it’s blocked. Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett returns it 80-yards for the Auburn score.

The Tigers were heading into halftime with the lead 20-0

Auburn would add more points to the board. Nix finds Robertson in the endzone for the score.

Robertson would strike again. With over nine minutes left in the third quarter, Robertson runs the ball 36-yards for his third touchdown score of the day.

The Tigers were on fire. With 6:25 left, cornerback Roger McCreary picks off Ryan Nettles and takes it to the house 35-yards.

The Tigers would strike again. With just under three minutes left in the quarter, quarterback TJ Finley throws a dime to wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. for the 47-yard touchdown pass.

Auburn would add more points to the board before the third quarter ended. Running back Jarquez Hunter takes the ball 94-yards for the score.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Tigers had the lead 55-0

The Tigers would extend their lead before the end of the game. With 5:44 left to play, Sean Jackson runs the ball five-yards for the touchdown.

The Tigers took down the Hornets 62-0.

The Tigers defense held the Nettles and the Hornets to 176 total yards. Nettles finished the day with 130 yards and was intercepted once.

Auburn is now 2-0 this season. They next face the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium next Saturday with kick at 6:30 p.m.

The Hornets fall 1-1 on the season, and they return home to face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Sept. 25 with kick at 5 p.m.

